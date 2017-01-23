Sena announces slew of sops to woo Thane middle-class voters

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray (File/Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar) Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray (File/Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

In order to woo middle class voters in the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday promised sops, including property tax exemptions for houses up to 500 square feet, free travel for schoolchildren in BEST buses, a dam, international nature park and chowpatty.

Extending the poll goodies to hotels, hospitals and marriage halls, he promised to scrap dual tax collected for waste disposal under cleanliness drive. The Shiv Sena’s poll promises, which are also part of its manifesto for the TMC polls, comes a day after the Congress and the NCP declared pre-poll alliance in Mumbai’s neighbourhood. Senior Congress leader Narayan Rane had initiated the pre-poll alliance with the NCP in Thane.

Sena, which is a ruling party in TMC, has set its eye on lower and middle class voters. Last week, Thackeray announced similar sops in Mumbai for the the BMC polls. In 2012 elections, the Sena had won 53 seats out of total 130 seats, while the BJP managed 8, Congress 18, NCP 34, MNS 7, BSP 2 and others 8 seats.

According to Thackeray, “The decision to give property tax exemptions to people living in houses upto 500 square feet has received good response. The Sena has a long-standing relationship with Thane since the times of late Bal Thackeray.” “Although I can never repay the affection and loyalty shown to the Sena by people, if voted to power again, Sena will relax property tax norms. The houses with 501 and 700 square feet will also get some tax concessions. And those beyond 700 square feet will be given concessions provided they take up in their societies projects like rainwater harvesting, solar energy, etc,” he said.

The list of promises include a central park on 30 acres of land at Kolshet and an international chowpaty on the lines of Singapore’s Marina Bay at Kharegaon. A dam for Thane people to tackle water problem is another ambitious project announced by the Sena.

Special healthcare facilities in the name of late Bal Thackeray would be extended in Thane and Ulhasnagar, he announced. Making an attempt to reach out to the traders and business class, Thackeray said, “Hotels, hospitals, convention and marriage halls have to pay dual tax for waste disposal which is implemented by corporation and also the property tax. The Sena will get rid of dual tax. The party also highlighted on waterways to provide better transport facilities and ease problems faced by people living in satellite town Thane. It announced a sport complex at Ghodbunder.