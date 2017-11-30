Security up after ‘terror attack’ threat note at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport

Planes queued up at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty/Files) Planes queued up at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty/Files)

A note warning of an attack on January 26 next year was found in a washroom on the ground floor of the cargo building near Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) on Wednesday, airport officials said. The note allegedly said ISIS could attack the area or the airport.

Senior airport officials confirmed that the note was found by a security executive at 5 pm. “We immediately asked the authorities to cordon off the cargo building area. With help from the Mumbai Police and a team from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), a detailed security check was conducted. The check continued till Wednesday evening and nothing suspicious was found,” Hemandra Singh from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said.

A senior official from the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said: “People were allowed inside the building only after screening was completed.” Singh said the matter is being investigated and a case will be registered if any suspicious activity is noticed.

