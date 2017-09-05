Security arrangements tightened in Mumbai in wake of Ganpati Visarjan

Devotees take out Mumbai’s most famous Lalbaugcha Raja at Ganesh Gully in Lalbaug, Mumbai. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Devotees take out Mumbai’s most famous Lalbaugcha Raja at Ganesh Gully in Lalbaug, Mumbai. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

In a bid to ward off any untoward incident and avail a smooth immersion of the Ganpati idol (Ganpati Visarjan) today, tight security arrangements have been made in Mumbai.

In addition to more than 5,000 permanently installed CCTV cameras, around 2000 more cameras are placed at various places.

Several mobile CCTV vans are also deployed at various locations.

“Till now total 222 Gharguti (House hold) Ganpati and two Sarvajanik Mandal immersions are done at Girgaum Beach,” a police official said.

The ten-day festival of Ganeshotsav comes to a close on Anant Chaturdashi today, marking which the immersion of the Ganpati idol will take place in Mumbai.

