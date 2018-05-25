Second round for admissions under RTE Act begins in Mumbai

Parents, who missed out on the application process in the first round, can apply between May 24 and 31. (Representational) Parents, who missed out on the application process in the first round, can apply between May 24 and 31. (Representational)

WITH A fortnight to go before the schools re-open after summer vacations, the education department on Thursday opened the second round for admission to 25 per cent seats reserved in private schools for children from the economically weaker sections.

After adding new categories to allow HIV+ children, VJ & NT (Vimukta Jati and Nomadic tribes), OBCs (Other Backward Classes), and SBC (Special Backward Class) children to apply for free education under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, the education department will conduct admissions afresh. Parents, who missed out on the application process in the first round, can apply between May 24 and 31.

This year, the admission process has faced several hurdles. Though the admission process started in February this year, it is yet to be completed. The admissions were to be concluded after four rounds of lotteries by end of April but so far only one round has been completed.

In the first round there were 8,374 seats available for 10,660 applications. In the first round of lottery 3,239 candidates were allotted seats but only around 2,000 of them could be admitted. Many unaided schools had refused to admit students as a mark of protest against the pending dues from the government for admitting students under the RTE quota.

The government tweaked the law to add more categories for eligibility in the RTE quota and the admission process was stalled yet again for almost a month.

A senior official of the education department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which is conducting the RTE admissions, said, “The admission process has been delayed for reasons beyond our control. We have now been given five days for parents to apply. Once all applications are done, we will hold the lotteries.”

Sudhir Paranjpe, an RTE activist, said students admitted to schools with ICSE, CBSE and other non-state boards will lose out on few classes as the academic year has already started. “These children are from marginalised sections of the society. Losing out on classes will put them at a disadvantage,” he said.

