Second outing for both at National Yoga Championship: 2 boys from Amravati home to represent Maharashtra

This week, two 10-year-old boys from a children’s home in Amravati will step out of the district only for the second time in their lives. Love Pawar and Sujay Meshram have been selected for the 35th National Yoga Championship, to be held in Tamil Nadu next week, to represent Maharashtra for the second time in a row.

The two have been staying in a state-run children’s home in the district for the last few years. While Sujay was orphaned after his mother burnt herself and his father passed away, Love’s father sent him to the home after he remarried following his mother’s death.

“The boys from the home, including the two, go to a local school. The general perception about them at the school is that since they live in the hostel and do not have a family, they are indisciplined and neglect studies,” says Jyotsana Mehekare, a member of Resource Cell for Juvenile Justice, a project which works with children.

The home continues to give children access to the basic minimum needs including food, shelter and education. “There were no long-term activities at the home. We wanted children to have more interaction with others outside the home so that they are perceived differently. We learnt from the kids that they were interested in sports and yoga, so we requested a yoga teacher to teach them for a few hours everyday after school,” says Mehekare.

Pradip Mugal, a trained yoga professional, began working with the children in August 2015. “Of the 40 children we began training, 20-25 took keen interest. We enrolled them for a district-level competition as well. Seven got selected and performed in Amravati last year while two were taken to Tamil Nadu,” says Mugal.

Last year, after taking permission from the Child Welfare Committee, the superintendent of the home traveled with the children to Tamil Nadu in a train, reaching on the day of the competition. “The children had never stepped out of the district. They were overwhelmed at having to perform in front of so many people. This time they are better prepared,” says Mehekare.

The competition, which will be held from April 20 to 23, will see participants from across the country. Having been trained in asanas in three categories — front bending, back bending and balancing — Mugal hopes that a win will make state authorities take note of the need to encourage such activities in special care homes.

“This is the first time that I have seen children from custodial care institutions get a chance at a national competition. They need more than just food, education and shelter,” he says.

Mehekare says that after their return last year, the two boys were felicitated at their school. “It was a great moment of pride for them. They were looked at with a lot of respect by school authorities and their classmates. We had begun the activity as part of our effort to portray this as a model home to have more intervention from state authorities to include such activities for the future of children who grow up here,” she says.

