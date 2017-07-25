SEC clerk caught ‘accepting’ Rs 2,500 bribe

A clerk at the State Election Commission (SEC) was trapped by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 2,500 to furnish a copy of the 1995 electoral rolls, officers from the anti-graft body said.

According to officers, the clerk, Santaji Kavhar, was allegedly caught red-handed while he was accepting the bribe on Monday at his office in Charkop . The trap was laid after a 50-year-old man approached the ACB with a complaint against the 46-year-old Kavhar.

