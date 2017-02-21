SEC: 68.53% turnout in first phase of local bodies polls

Representational Image Representational Image

Around 68.53 per cent voter turnout was registered in the first phase of elections to Zilla Parishads (ZPs) and Panchayat Samitis held in Maharashtra on February 16, confirmed state election commissioner J S Saharia while addressing the media Monday. Saharia announced that the commission was well prepared to conduct polls in 10 Municipal Corporations, 11 ZPs and 118 Panchayat Samitis to be held on February 21.

The first phase of polling was conducted for 15 ZPs and 165 panchayat samitis. Apart from Maoist-hit Gadchiroli, the districts that went to polls were Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Beed, Nanded, Osmanabad, Latur, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Wardha and Chandrapur. Polling for Panchayat Samitis falling under these districts was also conducted.

As many as 11,989 candidates were in the fray for the 2,567 seats. Saharia said, “To maintain law and order and and to prevent malpractices on the polling day, the commission has taken stringent measures. This includes 54,025 preventive detentions, nakabandis at 9,700 spots and externing of around 371 people across the state.”

The commission has so far seized 211 illegal weapons, around 6.81 lakh litre of liquor and Rs 75.66 lakh in cash. Around 338 cases of violation of code of conduct have been registered. Citing that they do not wish to spread panic amongst voters, the SEC refrained from making details about sensitive polling booths public.

“Even though we have the list of polling booths that come under the sensitive category, we are not publicising the details. We have termed them important polling booths instead. This does not mean that vigilance and security in these booths will be compromised in any way. The security measures in these listed booths will be more than other polling booths,” said Saharia.