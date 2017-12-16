Sebi act case: Man gets 5 years in jail, fine of over Rs 1 crore slapped

Ashok Bhagat was convicted on Friday in two separate cases by Special Judge M G Deshpande (Representational Image) Ashok Bhagat was convicted on Friday in two separate cases by Special Judge M G Deshpande (Representational Image)

A SPECIAL court designated under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Act sentenced a man to five years imprisonment and slapped a fine of over Rs 1 crore for manipulation of share prices and subsequent non-payment of penalty. Ashok Bhagat was convicted on Friday in two separate cases by Special Judge M G Deshpande.

According to submission made by Sebi special public prosecutor, Sundar Mendon, Bhagat had allegedly manipulated the prices of shares of two companies — Empower Industries Limited and Highland Industries Limited — in two separate instances. An inquiry by an adjudicating authority had found him to have committed the manipulation, directing him to pay a penalty. Criminal proceedings were initiated after non-payment of the penalty imposed by the authority, which amounted to Rs 82 lakh in one case and Rs 5 lakh in the second.

On Friday, the court directed that Bhagat be sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment and pay a fine of Rs 1.02 crore out of which Rs 92.25 lakh would be paid to Sebi as compensation in the first case. In the second case, the court directed that Bhagat be sentenced to four years in jail and pay a fine of Rs 6.25 lakh out of which 5.62 lakh would be awarded to Sebi as compensation. Both sentences will run concurrently, the court ordered.

