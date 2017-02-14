Seawoods-Uran project: CR wants carshed plot near station on route, CIDCO says difficult

Image for representational purposes. Image for representational purposes.

Allotment of land for a carshed for the ambitious Seawoods-Uran line project has led to a tussle between the various authorities governing the project. Officials from the Central Railway (CR) have claimed that while they had marked a site suitable for the carshed in the project plan, the CIDCO is offering a plot far away. The project is a joint venture between the City Industrial and Development Corporation (CIDCO), the state government and the CR. It seeks to directly link Uran town, Jawaharlal Nehru Port and the newly developed areas of Mumbai, including the Navi Mumbai International Airport. The 22.5-km line will have 10 stations — Seawoods, Sarsangam, Targhatr, Bamandongri, Kharkopar, Gavar, Ranjanpada, Nhava Sheva, Dronagiri and Uran. According to railway sources, while the CR was hopeful of being allotted almost 30 acres of land close to the Ranjanpada station for the carshed, the CIDCO has raised concerns on this.

“In the initial planning stages, acquiring space around Ranajan-pada for the carshed was decided upon. We will need to stable at least 15 rakes in the shed, out of which at least 10 are expected to be on the line. The location is strategic as it will enable us to easily put the rakes on tracks and also offer convenient commute for the staff who will work on the line,” said a senior CR official. To discuss land allotment concerns, the CR has been in talks with the state and the CIDCO. The CIDCO has given them the options of stabling the rakes at either the Sanpada carshed or at one proposed to be built in Mohape, CR officials said.

“The Sanpada carshed already manages stabling of many rakes for the harbour and the trans-harbour line section. The proposed plot at Mohape is very far from the Seawoods-Uran line. Bringing rakes and inviting workforce to attend operations at the shed could become difficult,” the official added. Land acquisition problems beyond Kharkopar on the Seawoods-Uran line has already long delayed the project. However, efforts to find a land for the carshed is on, officials said.

“CIDCO has no land available around the Ranjanpada station for a carshed. However, since the past three-four days, options are being looked into to provide a plot nearby. We will figure out a possible space for this carshed in the future, as acquiring land for running services forms a priority. It is too early to even comment on allotment for the Seawoods-Uran project,” said a railway official working closely with CIDCO on the project.

The Mohape plot has already been proposed as a site for a carshed for the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation’s (MRVC) Karjat-Panvel project, which would help connect Karjat to Navi Mumbai without a switch at Thane station.The shed will also help in stabling rakes for the proposed Virar-Vasai-Panvel suburban corridor.

“Planning for the Mohape carshed is at an initial stage, and we are still deciding on its possible usage. Though the shed is basically expected to be built stage-wise according to requirement, it will have an initial capacity to park 60 rakes at least. Also, as we do not have a say in the Ranjanpada planning or the Uran project, we will participate if asked,” said a senior MRVC official.