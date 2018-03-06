Search for ‘missing’ woman cop on, no headway on Day 1

One of the boats searching for the body of Ashwini Bidre at Versova Bay, Vasai, on Monday. Deepak Joshi One of the boats searching for the body of Ashwini Bidre at Versova Bay, Vasai, on Monday. Deepak Joshi

THE otherwise serene Vasai Creek was abuzz with activity on Monday as two boats and a float were set in motion in search of missing assistant inspector Ashwini Bidre, who the Navi Mumbai police claim was murdered in 2016. The search operation began at 09.30am when teams of Thane rural police and Navi Mumbai police started devising the plans. “We are manning the bridge and the nearby areas to ensure that the investigation is not affected. We have also provided them with two of our boats, Shaurya and Shapath to facilitate the underwater search,” said a senior officer from Thane rural police.

Around 11.30am, after the Navy officials reached the spot, the Navi Mumbai police shared their data with the Navy staff. “We were told the approximate spot from where the boxes were thrown off the bridge. We are looking in a 50metre radius of the said spot,” said the Navy officer who was heading the team of 3 divers and a technician.

At around 12.30 pm, all three boats went into the water and the search operation began with one of the divers jumping into the muddy water of the creek. “They are also using sound technology to identify the places where the iron box could be lying,” said an officer from Thane rural police.

Bidre, who went missing in 2016, was allegedly murdered by inspector Abhay Kurundkar in April 2016. “It’s close to two years now. I had been claiming that she had been killed since last year,” said Bidre’s husband Raju Gore. Gore, who stays with their daughter, travelled to Mumbai from their native village and sat through the entire search operation. He said, “I will sit this out till the end. I don’t care how many days it takes, but I will wait till the body is found.”

Meanwhile, Thane rural police were having difficulty in managing the bridge over the creek which even on regular days is choc-a-bloc. Several people travelling on the road stopped to find out what was happening, impacting the traffic. “Finding the body is like looking for a needle in a haystack. The water of the creek is polluted and waste is dumped in it all the time. The iron boxes, although heavy, could have travelled anywhere in the water,” said an officer from Thane rural police.

At around 3:00 pm, the teams took a break and went for lunch. When the second shift of work began, the Navy officer said, “While we are looking for the boxes, we cannot rule out that the boxes may have drifted away. We are looking as far as we can.” However, the Navi Mumbai police said that the search would continue until they find the boxes in which Bidre’s body parts were allegedly disposed of. “We haven’t found anything yet, but the search operation will continue tomorrow,” said one of the investigating officers, after the search operation was called off at 5.30 pm.

“We will engage private agencies with better technology for muddy waters. We have three day permission and are hoping to find the body,” the officer added.

The Navi Mumbai commissioner Hemant Nagrale also visited the spot in the evening, before the search operation was called off for the day.

