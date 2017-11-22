Scientist on visit to Australia duped by tele-fraudster

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

TELE-FRAUDSTERS, notorious for duping people in the city pretending to be calling from their banks, do not leave their victims alone even when they are visiting abroad, as a Bhoiwada-based scientist who had travelled to Australia for work recently found out. He became the target of a fraudster who made an international call pretending to be calling from his bank. His credit card details were then used to make several transactions before the account was blocked.

A police officer said the incident took place in June when Dr Rahul Gajbhiye, a research scientist with the National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health (NIRRH), had gone to Australia in connection with research work. On June 13, he received a call from a telecaller in India who claimed to be calling from his bank, an officer said. Gajbhiye, however, was busy then and did not entertain the call.

A few days later, the accused called up Gajbhiye again. He gave him some bank account details and did not think much about it then. The fraudster used the bank details to make purchases for over a lakh. After Gajbhiye started receiving messages regarding the fraudulent transactions, he got his account blocked. Realising that he had been duped, he coordinated with friends and family in the city to find out what action he could take. It was communicated to him that he could give a complaint to the Mumbai police online. He sent an e-mail regarding the incident following which the online wing of the Mumbai police transferred the matter to Bhoiwada police last week. The Bhoiwada police, under whose jurisdiction he resides, asked him to send a detailed statement on the basis of which an FIR was registered.

Senior inspector of Bhoiwada police, D Sawant, said, “We have registered an FIR against unidentified persons in the case. We have booked the unidentified accused on charges of cheating and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.” An officer said they receive at least one complaint daily of people getting duped by telefraudsters who claim to be calling from banks. The calls are mostly sourced from states like Jharkhand and Delhi and it is difficult to track them down.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App