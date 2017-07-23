Science Express woos lakhs

The theme of the exhibition is climate change and ways to reduce carbon footprint. Dilip Kagda The theme of the exhibition is climate change and ways to reduce carbon footprint. Dilip Kagda

Termed the largest, most-visited and the longest-running mobile science exhibition in the past 10 years, the Science Express attracted over two lakh visitors at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) last week. The train stationed at platforms 10 and 11 for four days was themed on climate change and ways to reduce carbon footprint.

Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu had inaugurated the exhibition at Safdarjung railway station in New Delhi on February 19. The 16-coach air-conditioned train has exhibitions on various themes, including biodiversity, wildlife conservation and temperature change. Sections of the coaches are equipped with facilities to help students conduct experiments or enjoy games themed around environment.

On Saturday night, the official handle of the Railway Ministry tweeted: “Cumulative figure for 4 days. Science Express visitors 232402. Single day as well as 4 days record of last 10 years broken.” “The current tour of Science Express Climate Action Special (SECAS) is scheduled from February 17 to September 8 this year during which, it will be exhibited at 68 stations across India, covering 19,000 km. The exhibition on board the SECAS aims to create awareness among various sections of the society about how climate change can be combated through reduction of wrong practices and adaptation of environment friendly initiatives,” a railway official said.

Borivali resident Suresh Pathak who went to the exhibition with his son Aayush on Saturday said: “I was thrilled with the entire concept of science exhibition on wheels. I wanted my child to have an understanding of the concept, specifically because he is interested in science.”

Environmentalist Nikita Kulkarni rushed to the Science Express with her daughter Anishiya. “For years, I have practised and preached the concept of saving the environment and reducing carbon footprint. However, the crowd here is too much to handle and I only hope I am able to make it inside in time before they call it a day,” she said.

The exhibition was open from 10 am to 5 pm and the train will head to Nashik on Sunday. Launched in October 2007, the train has made eight tours after traveling about 1,56,000 km and being exhibited at 507 locations.

