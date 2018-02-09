School bus driver ‘assaults’ 7-year-old’s father

A 38-year-old man was grievously injured after his son’s school bus driver assaulted him on Thursday morning in Badlapur. The man had gone to talk to another driver regarding the alleged misbehavior of the accused towards his son. The 38-year-old’s son is a Class II student at a private English-medium school in Badlapur. According to him, the boy was not ready to go to school for the past two days. “Since his return on Monday, he has been crying at the mention of school. Finally, on Wednesday night, he told us how his bus driver had been touching him inappropriately and had also beat him up,” he said.

The child’s father decided to speak to the driver himself. “I was looking for Ravi Lavate, against whom my son had complained. When I did not find him, I went to the bus owner, Prasad Mhaskar. Then I was attacked,” he said.

According to Badlapur police, he suffered injuries to the head and face. “We haven’t identified the man who attacked him. But we have lodged a case and are interrogating the bus owner,” said an officer from Badlapur police station. “Once he is out of hospital, we will take his statement and lodge a case of child harassment against Lavate,” he added.

