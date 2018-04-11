SC/ST Atrocities Act: Conviction rate remains low, but dip in false cases filed

Under the Protection of Civil Rights (PCR) Act, 1955, another special law to safeguard the rights of the SC/ST community, conviction rate in 2017 and until February this year was zero per cent. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon/File) Under the Protection of Civil Rights (PCR) Act, 1955, another special law to safeguard the rights of the SC/ST community, conviction rate in 2017 and until February this year was zero per cent. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon/File)

CONVICTION rates under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, have been below 10 per cent in Maharashtra since 2013, according to data from the Maharashtra Police. But data accessed by The Indian Express under the Right to Information Act also shows that the state has witnessed a little dip in false cases or B-Summary cases registered under the

Until February this year, conviction rate stood at 6.93 per cent, only a little better than 2017’s 5.95 per cent. In 2016, the year of the Maratha rallies, seeking dilution of the Atrocities Act, conviction rate was marginally higher at 7.07 per cent.

In the last three years, the B-Summary cases have been between 8 and 10 per cent. Until February, this year, of the 312 cases chargesheeted by the police, 27 cases (8.65 per cent) were found to be false complaints. In 2017, of the 1,637 cases chargesheeted, 160 (9.77 per cent) were found to be fake. In 2016, of the 1,814 cases chargesheeted, 196 cases (10.80 percent) had B Summary reports filed. The B Summary is filed as per the Code of Criminal Procedure when cases are false, malicious, frivolous or where no evidence is available.

Under the Protection of Civil Rights (PCR) Act, 1955, another special law to safeguard the rights of the SC/ST community, conviction rate in 2017 and until February this year was zero per cent. Amid the nationwide agitations over the provisions of the Atrocities Act, statistics related to these two laws reveal two trends in the state — acquittals in 90 per cent of cases over the last three years, and that only in about 3 per cent of offences is the Atrocities Act solely invoked while the remaining cases see the law read with other offences under the IPC.

Till February in this year, of the 225 cases under the Atrocities Act in the state, 202 saw acquittals. In 2017, of the 1,527 cases decided by the courts, 1,362 ended in acquittals. In 2016, of the 1,431 cases decided, there were acquittals in 1,293 cases. Similarly, under PCR Act, until February this year, two cases decided by the cases ended in acquittal. In 2017, of the 30 cases decided by the courts, 28 saw acquittals. In 2016, of 91 cases decided, 86 cases ended in accused being acquitted.

One of the biggest challenges for police and prosecution in these cases is witnesses turning hostile, said officials. Last year, nearly 35 per cent of the cases failed to secure conviction on account of hostile witnesses, a trend the police is now trying to reverse by offering protection to witnesses. Prominent Dalit author Chandrabhan Prasad says that social pressure is one of the main reasons for witnesses turning hostile, or complainants withdrawing cases. “Dalits constitute a social minority, around 10 per cent of the total population in Maharashtra. The pressure on the Dalit member, be it a witness or a complainant starts the very day he/she lodges a complaint,” he told The Indian Express.

In order to improve its conviction rate, the PCR Cell, a specialised wing of the Maharashtra Police, is now training its men on handling the cases. “We now have commenced training programmes, where we sensitise officers on the provisions of the Act. The primary aim is to improve the conviction rate and in cases where trials are stuck owing to various delays, to address those,” said Special Inspector General of Police, PCR, Quaiser Khalid.

Meanwhile, there has been a slump in number of cases registered under the two Acts. Until February this year, 400 cases were registered. In 2017, there were 2,153 cases registered, in 2016 this number was a slightly higher at 2,159.

