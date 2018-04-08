SC/ST Act needs stronger implementation, not changes, says victim’s kin

Participants at the Atrocity Victims’ Council in Mumbai on Saturday. (Ganesh Shirsekar) Participants at the Atrocity Victims’ Council in Mumbai on Saturday. (Ganesh Shirsekar)

RAJU AAGE recalls how after his 17-year-old son’s body was found hanging from a tree, the police refused to file a complaint of murder, calling it a suicide instead. He says though there was prima facie evidence to show that it was a case of caste violence, the police did not initially register the complaint under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

“My son was brutally murdered by members of the dominant caste but the police refused to take a complaint under the Act. This is the reality of the implementation of the Act. If it was being implemented properly, there would have been justice for Dalits. Instead of changes, the Act needs stronger implementation first,” said Raju. Nitin was murdered in Kharda village in Jamkhed taluka of Ahmednagar over his relationship with a girl from the Maratha community, in 2014. All nine accused arrested in the case were, however, acquitted last year by a sessions court after a majority of the witnesses, including eyewitnesses, schoolteachers and staff of Nitin Aage’s school from where he was abducted, turned hostile.

Raju Aage was one of the participants at the ‘Atrocity Victims’ Council’ organised in the city on Saturday to discuss the Supreme Court’s recent judgment on the Act, which mandated prior sanction by a superior officer before the arrest of an accused and brought in a provision for a preliminary inquiry.

At the meeting, victims said the judgment would make effective implementation of the Act even more difficult.

Aage, who had travelled from Kharda to Mumbai to attend the council, said, for a daily wager like him, justice did not end at being able to file an FIR under the Act. “There was no protection to the witnesses despite knowing that the accused belonging to the dominant caste were influencing them. I was provided police protection but no other support. Even now, I take a loan to travel for the appeal in the case. The promises made by the state government, including that on providing a job to my daughter and a house to us, have not even been fulfilled,” he added.

Other participants at the council included those who had either allegedly faced an assault or have lost a kin to it. One such group was the family of a 24-year-old nursing student, Sagar Shejwal, who was allegedly killed in May 2015 over a cellphone ringtone that praised

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. A 29-year-old woman who was allegedly molested by members of the dominant caste over a land dispute was also present.

At the meeting, pictures captured by photographers Sudharak Olwe and Helena Schaetzle, showing victims of such crimes or their kin were also put on display.

“The conspiracy to weaken the Act began much before the judgment, since the amendment in 2015. The Act is for victims who do not have access to justice and come from disadvantaged communities. As per the Supreme Court judgment, if a preliminary inquiry is made necessary for filing a complaint, in a village for instance, will it not be easy for the accused to tamper with evidence…? With the constitution safeguarding equality of all the citizens, it is unfortunate that we need to have an Act to ensure that a human is treated as one. That, too, is not being implemented with ease,” said advocate Mahesh Bhosale of the Aurangabad High Court.

“The council was organised so that victims and other stakeholders could speak of the hindrances faced in functioning of the Act. To show the real picture instead of the constant narrative of it being misused. We will try to form an advocacy network, through which suggestions can be made for the review petition before the Supreme Court,” said Olwe.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App