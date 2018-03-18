SC lifts ban on construction: On the anvil, recycling plants for construction & demolition waste

Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Even as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry (MCHI) have identified ten sites for dumping construction debris, Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta on Saturday said it was just a temporary solution. “The final solution we are looking at is setting up C&D (construction and demolition waste) recycling plants,” Mehta told The Indian Express.

The BMC has already issued tenders, seeking bids for the project. “We expect the tendering process to be completed soon after bids are opened in a few days. Following this, the C&D recycling plant will be set up in over the next six to eight months. The project should start as soon as the plant is set up,” he added. The Supreme Court had revoked the ban on construction of new buildings on Thursday with certain riders. The SC order had directed large builders to deposit construction waste at one of the 10 sites identified by the BMC. Small builders, the order stated, will have their debris collected by the municipal agencies.

The apex court order came on an appeal by the MCHI, which had challenged a February 2016 order of the High Court, dismissing the Chamber’s review plea against the HC’s earlier order on banning new constructions. The HC had placed ban for not complying with the solid waste management rules.

A senior official from the civic solid waste management department said, “A two-hectare plot at Mulund has been allocated for the project. We will develop two sites within this area. A one-hectare plot will be used to recycle 600 MT from the eastern suburbs and the city. About 600 MT from the western suburbs will be recycled at an adjacent site,” the official said. Mehta said, “These 10 sites can be a temporary solutions only as they will fill up in the next 2-3 months. So, several more debris dumping sites are required but that too will not be a permanent solution. The final solution can be setting up of C&D recycling plants. Not just BMC, but many large builders have come ahead and will set up a C&D recycling plant…”

The project will reduce pressure on debris dumping grounds and will also protect the environment, BMC officials claim. Mehta added that the civic body will be holding a meeting to finalise norms on debris’ disposal.

