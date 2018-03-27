SBUT acquires three auctioned properties of Dawood Ibrahim



THE SAIFEE Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) that won the bid and acquired three properties of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim auctioned last year is now the owner of these properties. SBUT paid the auction amount in the stipulated time period, making it the first body to buy properties of one of the most-wanted criminals of India. Also, Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) (SAFEMA) of the Finance Ministry, which carried out the auction has become the first government body to sell off Dawood’s properties.

In November last year, SAFEMA held a public auction at South Mumbai. Three properties owned by Dawood, including his ancestral home, were up for grabs. While over a dozen bidders participated in the auction, the properties were sold to SBUT, the highest bidder.

The three properties that went under the hammer were — six flats in Dambarwala building (Room no: 18-20, 25, 26 and 28), Hotel Raunaq Afroz on 33 Pakmodia Street and Shabnam Guest House at Bhendi Bazar, the last known addresses of Dawood Ibrahim. While Shabnam Guest House was sold for Rs 3.053 crore, Dawood’s ancestral property — Damarwala building was auctioned at Rs 3.53 crores. Hotel Raunaq Afroz was bid at the highest for Rs 4.53 crore.

“According to the terms of auction, the highest bidder was required to deposit 25 per cent of the bidding amount within 30 days and the total amount within 90 days. SBUT, accordingly paid off the bidding amount within the stipulated time. After receiving the amount, all the documents pertaining to the title of the properties have been handed over to SBUT and the properties have been transferred to the trust. They are now the legal owners,” an official from SAFEMA, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told The Indian Express. “By successfully carrying out the auction, SAFEMA is the first government body that has managed to sell properties belonging to Dawood Ibrahim,” added the official.

In December, 2015 the government had appointed a private firm to conduct the auction under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Properties) Act, 1976, however, seven properties including four agricultural plots in Daman, Hotel Rounaq Afroz, Tenancy rights on a flat in Mahavir building in Matunga were put for auction remained unsold.

In September, last year after the 117-year-old Hussaini Manzil collapsed in Bhendi Bazaar, SAFEMA issued a notice, asking Dawood’s brother Iqbal Kaskar and the 25 other residents of Dambarwala building to ‘peacefully vacate’ the building as it was deemed ‘dangerous’. Not surprising though is one of the conditions, SAFEMA has asked SBUT to ensure. “One of the contract terms clearly states that whoever takes over the property has to relocate the 30 tenants, who are still staying in the building, which has already been declared unfit,” said another official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The first and the third floor apartments in Dambarwala Building is Dawood’s ancestral property, where he stayed with this family before fleeing the country in 1986. While his brothers also escaped along with him, his mother Aminabai stayed back. After her death, the first floor was given away to a madrasa, where young Muslim girls are imparted Quran lessons and taught tailoring. The corner of the property still has some old furniture that was once used in Dawood’s Rounaq Afroz hotel.

After Iqbal was deported to Mumbai and started staying in Dambarwala, he closed down the madrasa and used it as his ‘office space’ However, he shifted to Gordon Hall in Nagpada, belonging to his slain sister, Haseena Parkar, after the recent Bhendi Bazar building collapse. In September, he was arrested by the Thane Police in an extortion case and since then has been in police custody.

Hotel Raunaq Afroz now know as Delhi Zaika was one of the first properties purchased by Dawood when he took control of the smuggling business from his mentor, Haji Mastan.

Shabnam Guest house, a double-storey structure on Yakub Street, was occupied by Dawood’s younger siblings — Haseena and Iqbal.

