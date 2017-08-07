Satyamev Jayate Water Cup: Winning villages get cash prizes, 100 talukas to be covered next year

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Express Photo) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Express Photo)

The award distribution ceremony of the second edition of Water Cup, a competition organised by Paani Foundation headed by couple Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, was held in Pune on Sunday. The event was attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shah Rukh Khan, Reliance Foundation’s Nita Ambani, Satyamev Jayate’s creator Satyajeet Bhatkal and other celebrities from Hindi and Marathi film industry. Both Aamir and Rao couldn’t stay for the event held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex, Balewadi, after they were diagnosed with Swine Flu, said Khan via a video message. He said that after being diagnosed with the contagious disease, he requested Shah Rukh to attend the event on his behalf.

A total of 1,300 villages from 30 talukas took part in the second edition of Satyamev Jayate Water Cup competition. The top three villages were given cash prizes of Rs 50 lakh, Rs 30 lakh and Rs 20 lakh respectively. The top village from each taluka were given Rs 10 lakh. Village Kakad Dara from Arvi taluka of Wardha won the Water Cup. Talking on the occasion, Fadnavis said that if such conservation works are carried out for water, land and forest, the state of Maharashtra would never need ‘debt waivers’. “I thank Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao for this effort, which has proven that if man decides, he can achieve anything. We are working towards a drought-free state. I’m of firm belief that if we carry on with our efforts to conserve water, land and forest, we would never need debt waivers again,” said Fadnavis.

He said the Paani Foundation would take up 100 talukas next year, thus increasing the ambit of the foundation’s work. “In the first Water Cup, three talukas participated. In the second, 30 did. We will include 100 talukas next year. I’m announcing this without discussing with Aamir. I am sure he would take up the challenge,” said Fadnavis. Shah Rukh said that the work done by Paani Foundation was proof that anything can be achieved if people unite and make effort. “Aamir told me to take care of things but I have also learned so much from you. However big the idea is, but if it doesn’t involve people’s efforts it won’t be successful. All of you have different beliefs, are from different castes and have different skin colour, but you’ll have left these differences behind and come together in unity for this work, which proves that a lot of unity is instilled in our country no matter what people say or think,” said Khan.

Addressing the gathering through video conferencing, Aamir said, “It’s a day of great happiness for me. However, I’m somewhat sad as I could not be with you all since we (Khan and Rao) have been diagnosed with a communicable disease. It’s a flu generally referred to as Swine Flu. We have been advised to remain at home for a week so as to avoid others contracting it from us. However, it’s great to see that people from all the participating villages have come here,” said Khan in a video message telecasted via Skype.

Nita Ambani gave all the credit to the strong resolve of Maharashtrians.

