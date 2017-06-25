Santacruz pumping station ready

Out of the eight pumping stations planned, only five have been made operational since 2006. (Representational Picture) Out of the eight pumping stations planned, only five have been made operational since 2006. (Representational Picture)

IN a relief to the residents of the western suburbs, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set to commission the Gazdar Bund pumping station in Santacruz West Sunday. Officials from the Storm Water Drains (SWD) department carried out a final testing of the pumping station on Saturday. During monsoon, the Gazdar Bund pumping station will help to flush out rain water from the areas of Khar (W), Santacruz (W), Vile Parle (W), Juhu and parts of Bandra (W). The pumping station is being operationalised after a delay of nearly a year.

“During the high tide of 4.89 meters, the testing of two pumps at the Gazdar Bund pumping station was conducted successfully. These two pumps will be operational from Sunday. The testing of the rest of the four pumps will be carried out in the coming days during high tide,” said Laxman Vatkar, chief engineer of the SWD department, who conducted the testing of two pumps on Saturday. This would be sixth pumping station that would be operational, he said.

Another official from the SWD department said the remaining work on the pumping station includes civil works, setting up an administrative building, building a compound wall and others, and will take another six months to be completed. Following the 2005 deluge, the BMC had started the Brihanmumbai storm water drain (Brimstowad) project, which involved installation of eight pumping stations, along with 58 different projects to upgrade and improve the capacity of the city’s century old drainage system.

Out of the eight pumping stations planned, only five have been made operational since 2006. The five include Haji Ali, Lovegrove and Cleveland at Worli, Irla at Juhu and Britannia at Reay Road. Wok on the Mahul and Mogra pumping stations is yet to start. An official from the SWD department said the two stations were delayed due to delay in permissions from other agencies. “In case of Mahul, which will come as huge relief to Kurla (East and West), Chembur (East and West) and Antop Hill, the work is delayed as the land has not yet been handed over to us,” said the official.

