Man kills wife after argument over payment of property tax bill

A 65-year-old man strangled his wife to death at their home in Santacruz east on Sunday night after an argument over paying tax for a property they own. The couple, Rock Louis D’Souza and Celine Violet (57), lived in Sunder Nagar, Kalina, and owned another property closeby. The police said that D’Souza had retired a few years after working in a private firm, while Celine was a housewife.

A senior police official said that last week, the couple had received a property tax bill of Rs 20 lakh for their other home in Santacruz and had been bickering over it. However, on Sunday night, the argument escalated. “D’Souza has high blood pressure and gets angry very easily. As the argument got more and more heated, he strangled Celine to death,” said an officer at Vakola police station.

The duo rushed her to the hospital, where she was declared dead upon arrival. After the hospital informed the police, they arrested D'Souza and booked him with murder.

