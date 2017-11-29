Sangli custodial death case: Seeking probe by CBI, Kothale’s brothers threaten self-immolation

Relatives of Aniket Kothale at their home in Sangli. (File) Relatives of Aniket Kothale at their home in Sangli. (File)

Two brothers of Aniket Kothale, the 25-year-old who was allegedly killed by policemen in custody of Sangli police station in the first week of November, on Tuesday poured kerosene on themselves and threatened to set themselves on fire in front of the police station but were detained by police before they could carry out their threat. They were demanding a CBI probe in the case.

On the night of November 6, Aniket Kothale, who worked at a local shop and was arrested in a case of robbery along with his friend Amol Bhandare (23), was beaten to death, allegedly during interrogation in the Sangli city police station. The accused policemen are believed to have taken the body to a secluded spot in Amboli Ghat and burnt it to destroy evidence.

Five policemen including a sub inspector probing the robbery case, besides a civilian police informer, also called ‘zero police’, were arrested on charges of murder and dismissed from service. Later, seven policemen who were on duty at the police station during the incident were also suspended. The state Criminal Investigation Department is probing the case.

On Tuesday afternoon, around 12.45 pm, Aniket’s brothers Ashish and Amol poured kerosene on themselves and threatened to set themselves on fire, demanding a CBI probe. They were detained by the police before they could carry out their threat, and released later. The state government has already transferred the then superintendent and deputy superintendent of police.

