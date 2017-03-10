Sangli abortion racket: Abortion kits found at suspect’s house

OFFICIALS INVESTIGATING the Sangli abortion racket conducted a search at the house of the main suspect, Dr Babasaheb Khidrapure, and found some tablets and injections used for terminating a pregnancy. According to Dattatray Shinde, Superintendent of Police, tablets from an ‘unwanted kit’ and an injection were seized from Khidrapure’s home. Khidrapure, along with six others, have been arrested in the Sangli abortion racket that came to light after the death of 26-year-old Swati Jamdade. At least 19 foetuses were found near a stream at Mhaisal village — which was just a km away from his Khidrapure’s hospital.

A team of Food and Drug Administration officials, who are also investigating, said the tablets had an expiry date of 2013. Meanwhile, forensic experts at Miraj have said the bones of the foetusus were small and while investigations were underway to find the age, the DNA test will only be done at the regional forensic laboratory in Pune. Experts at the Government Medical College Miraj have sent eight samples for genetic testing at Pune. Authorities at Miraj said they were sent only eight samples out of which seven were skeletons and the eighth one had soft tissue around the skeleton. Maceration technique has been used to remove the soft tissue so that the skeletal can be examined after being dried, said experts.

According to Dhiraj Patil, Deputy Superintendent of Police, one more accused Dr Ramesh Devgikar, who has an MBBS degree and hails from Bijapur district in Karnataka and the medical wholesaler Sunil Khedkar, were sent to police custody till March 13. An intense interrogation of clinical establishments will take place as Sangli district civil surgeon announced the setting up of taluka-level committees. “We will check whether the clinical establishments are registered or not,” he said. Meanwhile, wife of Dr Babasaheb Khidrapure was arrested on Thursday night. “Today, we arrested Dr Khidrapure’s wife. Some more people are likely to be arrested,” said Dattatray Shinde, SP, Sangli.