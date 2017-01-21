Sandeep Gadoli ‘Fake Encounter’: City cops wait for nod to prosecute Gurgaon cops

NEARLY FOUR months after the Mumbai police sought sanction from the Haryana government for the prosecution of five Gurgaon policemen accused of carrying out a fake encounter in Mumbai last year, it is still awaiting communication from them. In the absence of the sanction to prosecute, the trial of the six accused of the alleged fake encounter of Haryana gangster Sandeep Gadoli is likely to be stalled.

As per law, in cases where public servants are to be tried in a criminal case, sanction from a competent authority is required. The Mumbai Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) had filed a chargesheet against six accused, including four policemen and a mother-daughter duo, in September last year. It named two others, including a police constable, as wanted accused.

Watch what else is making news

A senior IPS officer confirmed that they had sent the request for prosecution sanction to the Haryana government. “We have not received the approval to prosecute them as yet.” He added, “It depends upon the trial judge whether he is willing to start the trial or not in the absence of the prosecution sanction.”

Shamsher Garud, a defence lawyers in the case, said while the court is hearing bail applications of the accused, within a month, framing of charges may take place. “It will depend on the individual judge if he will frame charges in the absence of prosecution sanction,” said Garud. A retired IPS officer said that while there is no legal time limit for prosecution sanction, the Supreme Court has in the past asked governments to give prosecution sanction within three months in cases of graft.

An officer linked to the probe said that they had sent a detailed file along with translations of some documents to the Gurgaon police in September to procure the sanction. “We had submitted the details in September to the Gurgaon police commissioner. He then told us to provide the details to the government, which was done,” said the officer. “We are in the process of sending them a reminder,” he added.

Gurgaon police commissioner Sandeep Khirwar, however, said the application was received in October. “We received the application from the Mumbai police in mid-October. It had then been referred to the (Haryana) government in mid-November. The file is under process with them.”

In spite of repeated calls and a text message, the additional chief secretary (home department) in the Haryana government could not be contacted for comment.

Gadoli, who has over 30 cases registered against him, was shot dead by Gurgaon police sub-inspector Pradhuman Yadav’s team inside Hotel Airport Metro, located near Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on February 7. While the Gurgaon police team claimed they fired in self-defence, the Mumbai Police SIT concluded that the encounter was fake.