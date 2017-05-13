Sand boa snake seized, one held in Mumbai

The crime branch police have seized over four and half-foot-long sand boa snake weighing 3.7 kg, pegged at around Rs 25 lakh and arrested one person at Reay Road, here on Thursday.

The arrested accused was identified as Vipul Joshi, 29, who had brought the snake to be sold allegedly for using it in black magic activities, according to police. The accused told the police that he procured the snake from another person at Shahapur.

The snake is used for medicinal purpose and in black magic activities. Since it is listed as a protected animal, its possession without relevant documents is prohibited.

