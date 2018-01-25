Maharashtra: ‘Samvidhan Bachao’ rally by Opposition, BJP’s ‘Tiranga March’ on January 26

Opposition parties have decided to go ahead with their protest march Friday to highlight “threat to Indian Constitution”. The Opposition had received a communication from the government stating that a cultural function was scheduled at the Gateway of India to commemorate Republic Day on January 26.

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad said, “We have been communicated that already a cultural function is scheduled at Gateway of India. But nobody has asked us not to hold the rally.” He added, “We are not going to call off the rally as it does not come in the way of cultural function, which is in the evening. We are holding a silent march in

the afternoon. We are not going to make any speeches or use loudspeakers.”

The rally will start from B R Ambedkar statue at Fort and culminate at the Gateway of India. The Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana and the NCP have initiated the protest march under the banner of People’s Forum. Calling Samvidhan Bachao rally, they have invited all non-BJP leaders to join the rally.

Sanghatana chief Raju Shetti, however, said it’s not a political rally. “It is open for all who associate with our cause,”

he said. Senior leaders from the Congress, NCP, Janata Dal (S) and Left parties are expected to join the rally.

On the same day, the ruling BJP has organised state-wide rallies “to bring communal harmony”. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will address the Tiranga March at Kamgar Maidan (Elphinstone).

