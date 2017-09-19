Samruddhi Corridor: To meet deadline, MSRDC seeks extension of work hours

In all, the MSRDC needs to purchase 8,500 hectares for the construction of the Expressway and they have already disbursed Rs 385 crore to the concerned districts. (Representational) In all, the MSRDC needs to purchase 8,500 hectares for the construction of the Expressway and they have already disbursed Rs 385 crore to the concerned districts. (Representational)

Racing against time to complete the land purchase process for the Maharashtra Samruddhi Corridor, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has sought the extension of working hours of the staff at the sub-registrar offices along the corridor’s alignment.

“We are expecting an increase in sale deed registration during Navaratri. So, last week, we submitted a proposal to the Revenue Department that whenever rush increases, the sub-registrar offices along the alignment should work beyond office hours and even on weekends. We have also sought for additional manpower at the offices. Land sale deed registration is a long process and on an average, an office is able to process only three to four registrations per day,” said Kiran Kurundkar, Joint MD, MSRDC.

They have also suggested that nearby sub-registrar offices could also be roped in to complete the process sooner. On its part, the government agency has provided funds for improved facilities at these offices. “We have provided them funds to purchase computers, scanners and printers for the offices,” added Kurundkar.

The 701-km Super Communication Expressway passes through 392 villages in 26 talukas. Currently, 26 sub-registrar offices look into the registration of sale deeds. Until now, these offices have registered the purchase of 238 hectares of land across the 10 districts paying a sum of Rs 385 crore. “However, we have already received the consent for 3,000 hectares of land from more than 5000 farmers,” added Kurundkar.

In all, the MSRDC needs to purchase 8,500 hectares for the construction of the Expressway and they have already disbursed Rs 385 crore to the concerned districts. The MSRDC aims to complete 50 percent of the land purchase by September-end and 80 percent by October-end. “For the remaining 20 percent, we are anticipating opposition. But to begin work, we need to complete at least 80 percent land acquisition. We can then start construction by the year-end,” he said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App