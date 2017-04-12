Samruddhi corridor: MSRDC makes second call for RFQ

Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has modified certain conditions for the eligibility of companies and invited again the Request for Qualification (RFQ) to widen the scope of bidders for the Maharashtra Samruddhi Corridor (MSC). The corporation had first invited RFQ for the project in January, but made a second call in March to receive more bidders.

“In the first call we received bids from around 30 companies. But during the evaluation of the documents, we felt the need of having more stringent conditions. So we have added those conditions and invited RFQs again. The same companies can apply again but those that do not adhere to the new conditions will not be qualified,” said Kiran Kurundkar, joint managing director, MSRDC.

With the new conditions laid down, only profit-making companies could apply now. Even companies that have gone for Corporate Debt Restructuring (CDR) and/or Strategic Debt Restructuring (SDR) would be disqualified. The MSRDC has extended the scope of bidders to allow companies with experience in constructing highways, expressways and access controlled motorways to apply.

“We only want companies that have registered at least some profits in their balance sheet to apply. And by allowing companies who have experience in constructing highways, expressways and access controlled motorways we have widened the scope of bidders,” he said.

The construction of the 706-km Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway would be undertaken in 16 packages and cost Rs 46,000 crore. MSRDC is conducting the Joint Measurement Survey to finalise the alignment of the expressway.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now