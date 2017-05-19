Sampada Mehta appointed as new Collector, Mumbai (Island City)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Thursday appointed Sampada Mehta, a 2008-batch IAS officer, as the new Mumbai (Island City) Collector. Mehta was previously serving as Project Director of the Pune-based Maharashtra Agricultural Competitiveness Project.

The collector’s post had fallen vacant after Ashwini Joshi was transferred as Excise Commissioner on April 22. On Thursday, Fadnavis also transferred Kalyan Dombivli civic chief E Raveendran (2007 batch). He will now take over as the new Skill Development Commissioner of Maharashtra.

Omprakash Bakoria (2006), Managing Director, Maharashtra State Seeds Corporation (MSSC), has been newly posted as Joint Managing Director of the Aurangabad division of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited. Omprakash Deshmukh (2004) will succeed Bakoria at MSSC. D Gangatharan (2013) has replaced Deshmukh as the Chief Executive Officer of Dhule Zilla Parishad.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now