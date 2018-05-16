Sameer Bhujbal seeks interim bail, cites Bombay High Court order in uncle’s case

Former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal (File Photo) Former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal (File Photo)

SAMEER BHUJBAL, the nephew of NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, on Tuesday, sought interim bail on the ground of parity, after his uncle was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on May 4 in a money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Chhagan and Sameer in 2016 after the former and his associates allegedly misused their office and caused financial loss of Rs 845 crore to the state exchequer.

Following the High Court’s order on December 18, 2014, a Special Investigation Team, comprising ED and Anti-Corruption Bureau officials, was constituted to inquire into the alleged malpractices in granting contracts for the construction of Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi and Kalina Library at Mumbai University’ Kalina campus to K S Chamakar Enterprises and India Bulls Private Limited, allegedly in return for kickbacks.

The ED has alleged that Chhagan Bhujbal had misused his post as the state PWD minister by granting the contracts and subsequently he and Sameer laundered money. Senior advocate Vikram Chaudhari, appearing for Sameer, told the court that since the alleged main accused in the case, Chhagan Bhujbal, had recently been granted bail by the High Court, his client should at least be granted interim bail. He added that the maximum punishment under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act was seven years and Sameer had already been in custody for over two years.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on May 21.

