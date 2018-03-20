Sambhaji Bhide demands action against Prakash Ambedkar, Mevani; calls rally

Manohar alias Sambhaji Bhide, booked along with Milind Ekbote in connection with the January 1 violence in Koregaon Bhima, on Monday demanded action against Dalit leaders Prakash Ambedkar, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, retired justice BG Kolse Patil and others who allegedly made provocative speeches at ‘Elgaar Parishad’ in Pune on December 31. Bhide was speaking at a press conference in Sangli. He called for a rally on March 28 in all districts, demanding the arrest of the “real conspirators” behind the January 1 violence. “I’m not involved in the January 1 violence. I was open to any inquiry in this case. About two and half months have passed, but the police have not approached me. There is a conspiracy to defame me. Action should be taken against the sister (Anita Salve) who claimed before media persons that she saw me pelting stones during the January 1 violence,” he said.

“Provocative speeches during ‘Elgaar Parishad’ and organisers of the conference should be probed thoroughly. Their brain-mapping should be done so that the ‘real conspirators’ are known. Prakash Ambedkar has created social unrest by making false allegations. The government should recover the losses during the Maharashtra Bandh called by him on January 3,” said Bhide.

He also demanded an inquiry into the person who put up the illegal board with a disputed history near the ‘samadhi’ of Govind Mahar in Vadhu Budruk village, which led to the violence.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App