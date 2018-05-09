Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Salt pan land: Nirupam urges Modi to take action against Fadnavis

"Fadnavis has been deliberately trying to defile the ecological balance of Mumbai. It is extremely unfortunate to happen after the World Health Organisation listed Mumbai as the fourth most polluted metropolitan city in the world," said Nirupam.

| Mumbai | Published: May 9, 2018 5:08:56 am
sanjay nirupam, sanjay nirupam fadnavis, sanjay nirupam narendra modi, indian express He said Fadnavis has been favouring the builder lobby since he took over as CM in 2014. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking action against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over unlocking salt pan land and “No Development Zones” for affordable housing in Mumbai’s Development Plan 2043.

“Fadnavis has been deliberately trying to defile the ecological balance of Mumbai. It is extremely unfortunate to happen after the World Health Organisation listed Mumbai as the fourth most polluted metropolitan city in the world,” said Nirupam. He said Fadnavis has been favouring the builder lobby since he took over as CM in 2014.
“CM claims it has been unlocked to create affordable housing. But, looking at the proximity of the land to Mumbai, it is bound to be unaffordable for most. Then why is the CM fooling Mumbaikars and filling his own coffers,” asked Nirupam.

