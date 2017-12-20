Sakinaka shop fire: Trade unions oppose exemption of establishments from registration

Fire at Bhanu Farsan at Sakinaka. (Express Photo by Vignesh Krishnamoorthy) Fire at Bhanu Farsan at Sakinaka. (Express Photo by Vignesh Krishnamoorthy)

A day after 12 people died in a blaze in a farsan (snacks) shop in Sakinaka, several trade unions have demanded withdrawal of the recent amendments in the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments Act that do away with registration of establishments with less than 10 workers.

In August, both Houses of the legislature had cleared the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2017, which allows shops to remain open 24×7 and exempts establishments having less than 10 employees from registration. In September, the governor gave his assent to it and it came into effect Tuesday after the government issued a notification.

On Tuesday, trade unions, the Joint Action Committee and the Shiv Sena-affiliated Bhartiya Kamgar Sena wrote to the government demanding compensation for families of the deceased. Besides, they demanded that the government provide jobs to the kin of the deceased.

“The incident clearly shows how owners deceive government authorities by showing less number of workers despite having more employees. Currently, all establishments are required to register and seek licence to operate. Now, the government has abdicated its role by allowing no registration for establishments employing less than 10 workers,” said Vishwas Utagi, convener of the committee. He said it would lead to an increase in unorganised labourers. “They won’t be eligible for any benefits such as EPF, gratuity, health benefits. We oppose this amendment and will ask the government to withdraw it,” Utagi added.

Suryakant Mahadik of the Bhartiya Kamgar Sena said, “The changes in labour laws have led to a rise in unorganised labourers. We oppose the recent amendment that does away with registration of establishments having less than ten employees.”

Sanjay Vadhavkar of the Hind Majdur Sabha said the government was not serious about health and safety of labourers, and demanded “strict action against owners or officials responsible for such accidents”.

Labour officials said they had sought details about the shop’s registration and the FIR copy. “After receiving the reports, we will decide on the course of action,” said an official.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App