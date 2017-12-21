Sakinaka shop fire: Police probe if minor boy among victims was a worker or a visitor

As many as 12 persons died in sleep when a fire broke out at the farsan shop on December 18. (Express Photo) As many as 12 persons died in sleep when a fire broke out at the farsan shop on December 18. (Express Photo)

THE Sakinaka police are attempting to establish whether one of the 12 killed in the fire in a farsan store on Monday was in fact a minor worker of the shop, or a visitor of one of the employees. Investigations into the early morning fire at Bhanu Farsan at Khairani Road revealed that one of the charred bodies was that of a 17-year-old boy, who survivors claim worked there.

“We are trying to find out whether the boy actually worked there as some witnesses have claimed, or whether he was staying as a visitor of one the shop employees,” said an officer at Sakinaka police station. The police are also waiting for families of the deceased to arrive in Mumbai. “Once his family is here, we will examine the birth certificate of the deceased. If he is found to be below 18 years of age, we will additionally book the shop owner under the Juvenile Justice Act and intimate the court about it,” said the officer.

The bodies of the 12 men, found at the back of the store and charred beyond recognition, have been identified, said the police. Statements of employees who escaped the blaze have been taken. A senior police official said employees who were asleep in the front of the shop tried to help others at the back escape. “But it seems those at the back did not try to move as they may have panicked at the sight of flames and smoke,” said the officer. While those who escaped the fire initially told the police and fire brigade that there was no one left inside, the discovery of the 12 men huddled in a corner was only made after the fire brigade had put out the fire and completed cooling operations.

The shop owner, Ramesh Bhanushali, is in police custody and has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder after his arrest on Monday.

