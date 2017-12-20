Sakinaka shop fire: BMC plans ‘regulatory control’ of establishments

Sakinaka shop fire: 12 sleeping workers were left dead after ablaze in the Farzan shop. (Express Photo) Sakinaka shop fire: 12 sleeping workers were left dead after ablaze in the Farzan shop. (Express Photo)

A day after a major fire killed 12 workers in an allegedly illegal farsan shop in Sakinaka, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is deliberating on bringing in a norm for “regulatory control” of such commercial establishments. The civic body is also contemplating action against such commercial units, which have registered themselves but have not applied for or acquired all requisite licences. BMC will also conduct inspections of commercial establishments, like the shop that was gutted on Monday.

According to BMC officials and Mumbai Fire Brigade, the shop on Khairani road in Sakinaka had stored hazardous items such as oil and diesel without requisite licence. A meeting of officials including from Mumbai Fire Brigade to discuss suggestions on regulatory control over such units has been scheduled soon.

“The situation worsened as inflammable and hazardous substances like diesel were stored at the shop without any fire safety measure in place. This is dangerous and cannot go unchecked. We are not just planning to inspect such premises, but will very soon come out with a norm to bring such establishments under BMC control,” said a senior BMC official.

According BMC officials, the FIR against Ramesh Valji Bhanushali (38), a co-owner of Bhanu farsan shop and a resident of Ghatkopar, says the shop had no trade licence to operate diesel bhatti (furnace), no health licence, had constructed an illegal loft and mezzanine floor, and had no fire-fighting equipment putting lives of workers in danger. Besides, the FIR states he had not registered details and the actual number of workers in his shop with the BMC. BMC’s registration records show the number of employees as five.

“All this negligence led to death of 12 workers sleeping inside the shop when the fire broke out. To ensure no such incident occurs in future, we will begin with inspection of such shops and commercial establishment soon. Currently, we are awaiting the probe report, following which we will decide our next course of action against the shop owner,” the official said.

