Sakinaka fire victim: 25-year-old narrates survivor tale, ‘jumped out of a window to save life’

Akhilesh Tiwari, who fractured both his legs, at Rajawadi hospital. (Express Photo by Janak Rathod) Akhilesh Tiwari, who fractured both his legs, at Rajawadi hospital. (Express Photo by Janak Rathod)

One of the few to survive the blaze that gutted the ground floor structure of Bhanu Farsan shop in Sakinaka, Akhilesh Ramkishor Tiwari (25), said it was around 3 am when he woke up to find the place filled with smoke while others slept on the wooden plank that formed the mezzanine floor, or the loft, of the shop. The fire broke out at Bhanu farsan (snacks) shop on Khairani Road in Sakinaka early on Monday. “I will never forget those flames that destroyed the entire shop and killed my elder brother and my friends. A lot of them would have survived if they were awake when the fire broke out,” Tiwari said.

The man from Uttar Pradesh said close to 20 workers were sleeping when a suspected short-circuit led to the fire. It gradually spread from the ground floor to the loft where the workers were sleeping. “I could smell wire burning on the ground floor. In panic, a few of us jumped out of the windows in the upper floors and ran,” he said. Tiwari sprained both his legs as he fell to the ground. He claims flames at the exit of the shop made escape difficult. “There was wood near the exit and behind that, farsan was kept. We knew everything would light up in flames and there were only minutes to escape,” Tiwari said.

Most of his co-workers, aged between 18 and 25 years, were half asleep. Some, Tiwari claimed, got into the washroom to escape the fire. “My brother, too, could have escaped with me but he went in to help others and got stuck,” he said. The bodies were found near the toilet on the same floor lying next to one another. Five workers, including Tiwari, ran out of the building. “There was a loud explosion when a cylinder burst inside. After that, the fire spread rapidly,” he said. Mansoor Ahmed, who owns a gala in Makharia compound, near the farsan shop, said: “We saw the roof of the shop collapse when we were giving water to him (Tiwari). His brother and others got trapped and died.”

Tiwari went to his cousin’s house and by the afternoon, he reached Rajawadi hospital, limping, supported by two friends. According to the Medical Superintendent, Dr Vidya Thakur, he had a fracture on the heel of both legs when he attempted to escape by jumping out of the window. “Some of my co-workers also attempted to douse the fire with my brother but they did not survive,” Tiwari says.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire spread in the shop by 4.16 am and the fire brigade reached the spot at 4.38 am. Four fire engines, four jumbo water tankers and two ambulances were at the spot for the rescue operation. Tushar Pawar, whose family occupied the front portion of the shop and used it as their residence, said: “My mother and I were sleeping when we heard people screaming, followed by a blast. We managed to run out of the house in time. We lost everything but we survived.”

Tushar’s younger brother Tejas who lives with them and works as loader at the Mumbai airport and was at work when the incident took place. Initially, the Mumbai Fire Brigade report stated there were five people sleeping in the 80X20 sqft farsan shop. But after the firemen doused the blaze and completed the cooling operation, they found more bodies under the collapsed loft, taking the toll to 12.

