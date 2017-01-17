Saki Naka model rape case: First witness deposes before court

Mumbai: The first witness in the 2015 Saki naka model rape case deposed before a sessions court Monday. The witness, an employee of hotel Holiday Inn, identified five of the accused, including two assistant police inspectors of Saki Naka police station who were allegedly present at the hotel on the night of the incident. As per the prosecution, the cops had picked up the 29-year-old model from the hotel on the intervening night of April 2 and 3, 2015, on the pretext of interrogating her and her coordinator.