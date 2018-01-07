Saira Banu files complaint of cheating, forgery against developer

Actor Dilip Kumar with Saira Banu. Express archive photo Actor Dilip Kumar with Saira Banu. Express archive photo

Less than a month after writing to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alleging harassment by a Bandra-based developer, actress Saira Banu filed a complaint of cheating and forgery against the latter on Thursday with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

In December 2017, Banu had claimed that the developer was harassing and threatening her and her husband, actor Dilip Kumar, over a plot in Pali Hill, Bandra (west). READ MORE

Kumar (95), had leased the two-storey bungalow from the Khatau family in 1953, and moved out a few years ago with the intention of redeveloping it. For this purpose, he roped in Prajita Developers. However, when work on the proposed high-rise did not begin, Kumar backed out of the plan. The matter landed in court, and last year, the Supreme Court directed Kumar to pay Rs 20 crore to the builder and retake possession of the property.

However, the developer had objected to Kumar’s bid to redevelop the area, claiming that ownership of the property had been passed on to his father and leased to Kumar with the condition that the structure wouldn’t be altered.

In her letter to the CM, Banu had claimed that the developer was claiming ownership on the basis of “false and forged documents”. She had also added in her letter that the developer had threatened to evict her and Kumar from their home and to usurp their property.

On Thursday, Banu filed a case at Khar police station against the developer for cheating, forgery and being part of a criminal conspiracy. The investigation will be carried out by the EOW.

“We are studying all documents pertaining to the case and verifying the allegations made by the complainant. We will also record statements of both parties involved in the dispute,” said a senior EOW official.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App