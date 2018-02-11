Sailor commits suicide in Mumbai

An officer from the Colaba police station said, “Naikalu hanged himself using a rope in one of the cabins inside the ship. A colleague noticed his body at 4am on Saturday and informed the captain about the incident. He was instantly rushed to INHS Ashwini where he was declared dead before admission.” (Representational Image) An officer from the Colaba police station said, “Naikalu hanged himself using a rope in one of the cabins inside the ship. A colleague noticed his body at 4am on Saturday and informed the captain about the incident. He was instantly rushed to INHS Ashwini where he was declared dead before admission.” (Representational Image)

An Indian Navy sailor on board the INS Tabar committed suicide by hanging himself using a rope, according to a case of accidental death registered with the Colaba police station. The incident took place in the ship around 4 am Saturday in the Naval Dockyard. The police said the sailor, identified as CR Naikalu, was deputed on INS Tabar.

An officer from the Colaba police station said, “Naikalu hanged himself using a rope in one of the cabins inside the ship. A colleague noticed his body at 4am on Saturday and informed the captain about the incident. He was instantly rushed to INHS Ashwini where he was declared dead before admission.”

The captain simultaneously informed the authorities and police officials. The body of the sailor was sent for post-mortem around 6.35 am. Sailor Naikalu hailed from the state of Andhra Pradesh. His family was informed about the death by Naval officials. The investigators are trying to ascertain the reason for the suicide, said an officer.

