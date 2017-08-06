Sailing — a challenge, but worth the struggle

The ocean expedition went on from Mumbai to Kavaratti near Lakshadeep and returned to Madh Marve. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) The ocean expedition went on from Mumbai to Kavaratti near Lakshadeep and returned to Madh Marve. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Mumbai’s love for the sea has transcended centuries and generations. From being a small fishing community in ancient times to becoming a bustling trading hub that it is today, ‘Bombay’ has changed in many ways. Its dependence on the sea has stayed constant through these changes. After sailing clubs were established across the city during the colonial era, sailing became an incredibly popular sport in the city and has continued to grow.

In the last two decades, there have been significant changes to the Mumbai coastline and the sailing culture. There have also been many challenges such as poor infrastructure and legal hurdles that have prevented sailing from becoming more popular. There has been a surge in the number of boats in the harbour — from around 50 boats in 1994, to approximately 220 now. There was an initial boom in boat sales between 2004 and 2008, but the figures dropped after the 26/11 terror attacks and the global financial crisis.

The 26/11 attacks imposed many restrictions on sailing timings and the economic slowdown made matters reduced spending on luxury boats. Moreover, the depreciating rupee made it expensive to import boats, and the imposition of higher import duties on sailboats, speedboats and other pleasure crafts, from around 25 per cent to 45 per cent made things worse. “Boats got expensive and no one was willing to spend so much on just tariffs,” notes Aashim Mongia, owner of the West Coast Marine Yacht Services Private Limited. Until very recently, registering private and commercial boats was complicated and unclear. The rights of boat owners were not defined. Boats had to be registered with the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB). However, the MMB had not defined the rights, making it hard to possess one.

Says Shakeel Kudrolli, founder of Aquasail India, “There was no definition for sailboats and pleasure vessels, making it impossible to register and recognise these boats.” Boat storage and servicing has been another challenge to overcome. During monsoons, boats are not allowed to remain in the harbour and are instead stored in open fields in Mora, Belapur or Mandwa. All boats are covered in plastic sheets and these areas lack essential facilities like travel hooks. There has been some traction to address these issues, especially by a group called the Indian Marine Federation (IMF). The IMF was formed in 2006 and brought together different voices of the industry to act as a pressure group to recognise the rights of sailors and boat owners.

A major IMF success has been to simplify boat registration. Under this new law introduced in December 2016, different types of boats have been defined as pleasure crafts, private boats, commercial vessels and other categories. The legislation also transferred registering authority from the MMB to the Mercantile Marine Department (MMD), a central agency. This shift makes inter-state marine travel far easier because the authorities can get access to boat information on a centralised database.

Many believe the best way to overcome infrastructure, storage and servicing issues is to develop marinas along the Mumbai coastline. “A marina’s innumerable facilities, from fuelling to servicing, and easy access make them essential to developing a thriving industry,” says Kudrolli.

The IMF has been able to lobby the government to develop marinas, with the aim of securing and developing the coastline. Mongia says, “Waterfront development has become the government’s prerogative.” West Coast Marine, in conjunction with the MMB, has taken over the development of the Mandwa jetty. The jetty recently added restaurants and malls, prompting many to go across the harbour for meals and day trips. Data collected by the West Coast Marine shows the sailing season of 2016-2017 saw a rise in the arrivals at Mandwa jetty — by 29,000 people — since 2015-2016. He adds, “Since we took over the development of Mandwa, ferry services have tripled and local employment is up by over 100 people. Also, more people are chartering boats.” But the poor infrastructure has always existed, which fails to explain the rise in sailing.

Kudrolli thinks this trend is due to a change in the mindset. Mongia agrees, saying people are now buying boats and putting them out on charters. “During weekends, you cannot charter a sailboat now even if you want to,” he says.

Regattas have also made a comeback, with Bombay Merchants Cup (BMC) races happening almost every Saturday afternoon. Participating boats have risen by nearly 15 in recent years. “Sailing is becoming a lifestyle again,” says Kudrolli. Homi Motivala, owner of Sailing Stuff, thinks sailing could become even more popular with better infrastructure. “The facilities are not user friendly,” he says, adding, “A marina takes care of your complete berthing requirements as well. There is no need for on-land monsoon storage.”

The reason why so many pursue this activity is because of the thrill of being on the water. Sankalp Kapur, a long-time sailor, says, “I would jump through any hurdle to listen to the wind and water and speak to the nature. Being out in the open by yourself is an experience, and I would never give that up.” There are many who love the sport and with the changes being made, sailing might just become more accessible in the future.

