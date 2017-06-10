Saif Ali Khan runs into trouble for parking without permission

Saif Ali Khan (Express File Photo) Saif Ali Khan (Express File Photo)

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan ran into trouble with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Friday for parking vehicles inside the St. Xavier’s grounds in Parel without prior permission of the BMC.

Officials from the F South ward office reached the site and forced Saif’s team, shooting a movie on a private property, to remove the vehicles.The civic officials have registered a complaint with the Bhoiwada police station in this regard.

Assistant municipal commissioner Vishwas Mote said that the actor had parked his vanity van and other vehicles without taking permission from the BMC. “He and his team were shooting on private property but had parked the vehicles on St Xavier’s grounds. Though they had taken permission from the police and traffic police, they did not make any application to us,” he said.

Mote added that the vehicles were removed after the civic officials reached the site. “The team said they would file an application now. We will charge them a penalty and then give them permission. We have also submitted a written complaint to the Bhoiwada police,” he said.

