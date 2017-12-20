‘Safety index’ will curb crime: Maharashtra govt

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/Files) Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/Files)

The state government has introduced the “safety perception index” for the success of zero tolerance to crime against women in Maharashtra. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Tuesday said in the Assembly, “Although reforms by the law and order departments have yielded positive results, more needs to be done to attain zero tolerance to crime against women.” Law and order should not be determined by a drop in crime statistics alone, but measured in terms of safety perception index, which calls for greater public participation, he said.

Responding to questions on the crime rate in Nagpur, his hometown, Fadnavis said, “If we compare statistics between 2012-13 and 2016-17, there is a remarkable decline.”

Lauding the Nagpur police for projects like the Bharosa cell, he said, “People have reposed trust in policing and have come forward in large numbers to find solutions to their problems, including domestic disputes.”

“I believe Nagpur police have done a good job. More needs to be done to further strengthen policing to curb crime,” he said. Congress MLA Sunil Kedar had raised the matter related to crime in Nagpur.

The chief minister said, “In terms of statistics, crime has come down from 112 to 80 cases within a year. But I feel even 80 instances should be stopped and more effective measures taken.”

In the last three years, several measures helped to bring greater accountability and discipline in the police force, he said. The quick response and higher conviction rates are indicators of substantial improvement in steps to tackle crime. A SIT started by Nagpur police elicited a good response from people.

