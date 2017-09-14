Ryan schools across Mumbai step up security

Police outside the Ryan International school in Kandivali, where NCP party workers held a protest. (Express Photo: Kevin DSouza) Police outside the Ryan International school in Kandivali, where NCP party workers held a protest. (Express Photo: Kevin DSouza)

Following a student’s murder at the Ryan International School in Gurugram, all Ryan Group schools in Mumbai have upgraded their safety measures. Some schools have issued photo identity cards for parents and guardians who accompany children to school. The murder of seven-year-old student Pradyuman Thakur has led to several questions being raised over the alleged security lapses on the school premises.

The murder and the criticism have now prompted the administration across Ryan Group of Schools in Mumbai to beef up safety measures. “The school has put up a notice asking parents to submit photographs of themselves and their wards. They have also asked parents to submit pictures of helps/school van drivers or the person picking up and dropping the student to school,” said Priti A, parent of a student studying in Ryan International (CBSE) school in Kandivali (East).

Principal Anjali Bowen refused to comment. Parents also said the students of lower classes were not allowed to visit the toilet alone. A senior teacher from Ryan School in Andheri said, “We have safety measures, apart from a CCTV camera. But we are not allowing students to leave classrooms alone, even for washrooms.”

After the news of the murder spread, parents of Ryan school students at Goregaon and Malad staged a protest and submitted a charter of demands. “We have demanded attendants in washrooms, no vendors in the school campus and identity cards to visitors,” said a parent.

Aditi Bose, parent of a child attending the Ryan school Malad, said, “Following the Gurugram case, the school has asked buses to pick up students from the main gate. Earlier, they boarded the bus from an alley behind the school. The management had been lackadaisical on these issues so far, but now they have started taking the matter seriously.”

Many Ryan group school managements in the western suburbs have assured parents of installing CCTVs on all floors of the school building. Principal of a Ryan school in Navi Mumbai, said, “We have already installed CCTV in our school premises. However, we are still not leaving any loopholes.”

