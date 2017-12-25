Run over by trailer, 28-year-old biker dies on NH-8

A 28-year-old Thane resident was killed in an accident on the highway near Vasai on Sunday morning. The man was riding an adventure bike, police said. The accident took place early Sunday morning when Varun Bamrotia, the victim, was riding his BMW GS bike on the National Highway 8. A trailer, in a bid to overtake him, accidentally ran him over, said the police. “The rider was crushed underneath the back wheel of the trailer and died on the spot,” said an officer from the Vasai police.

Sources said Bamrotia was a trained pilot and was about to join an airline in a few days. “He had gone on a ride as he was a bike enthusiast. He was wearing all safety gears, but came directly under the trailer’s wheel, which led to his death,” said an officer.

