Rule extended to bungalows, ground-plus-one buildings on vacant plots: Architects and engineers to self-certify, inspect building developments in Mumbai

Registered architects and professional engineers will soon be allowed to grant all permits and approvals for bungalow constructions and ground plus one buildings in Mumbai.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office scheduled to review various reforms undertaken for improving India’s overall Ease of Doing Business ranking Friday, the Maharashtra government issued orders granting more powers to the professionals.

According to the orders issued by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led urban development department, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building proposals department won’t conduct any site inspection at any stage of construction. “The entire inspection up to issuance of the occupation certificate will be carried out by the project architect or the licenced surveyor,” said the orders.

On March 22, the department had issued orders granting architects and licenced surveyors powers to grant provisional building approvals till occupation certificate for such constructions. The fresh orders issued on May 5 would be in addition to the provisions incorporated in the March order, said officials.

While the government has plans to eventually extend the self-certification system for all building approvals, it has for now been permitted only in constructions categorised in the low-risk and moderate-risk categories in the approval process. Only vacant plots where the proposed construction activity is limited to ground-level or ground plus one structures will qualify in these categories. Additionally, officials said, the maximum built-up space had to be below 1,000 square metres and the maximum height of the building less than 8.4 metres.

The government’s plan is to rationalise and cut redtape in issuance of building permits. A World Bank report in 2014 had found that it took 27 steps and 162 days to obtain a construction permit in Mumbai. It had added that the cost of obtaining a construction permit in the commercial capital made up for nearly 47 per cent of the total project cost. The World Bank has rated the country’s ease in obtaining construction permit at a lowly 185 out of a possible 187. But the developers said the self-certification regime would currently apply for only bungalow construction, small commercial and industrial buildings. Less than 5 per cent of constructions would fit in this category, said a developer.

