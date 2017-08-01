RTO launches portal for new autorickshaw permits

The Regional Transport Office (RTO), Pune, launched an online portal on Monday to receive applications for new autorickshaw permits.

The state has recently decided to do away with the cap on the number of rickshaw permits in the city. As many as 1,600 new applications were submitted through the portal on the first day itself.

Mayor Mukta Tilak inaugurated the portal. Balasaheb Ajri, regional transport officer, said the new system will smoothen the application process, and prevent submission of multiple applications.

