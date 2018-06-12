RTI reply: Fires claimed 293 lives in Mumbai, injured 900 in last six years

Between 2010 and 2016, the Mumbai Fire Brigade had sent notices to 4,592 buildings in the city for flouting fire safety norms, but initiated prosecution against only 14 buildings. (File) Between 2010 and 2016, the Mumbai Fire Brigade had sent notices to 4,592 buildings in the city for flouting fire safety norms, but initiated prosecution against only 14 buildings. (File)

Fire incidents have claimed 293 lives and injured over 900 in Mumbai in the last six years, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) has revealed under the Right to Information Act. Pointing towards widespread disregard for fire safety norms, data from Mumbai Fire brigade reveals that Mumbai has recorded over 29,000 fire incidents from 2012 to 2018.

In a reply to a query under the Right to Information Act filed by NGO Adhikar Foundation, the MFB has revealed that between 2012-13 and 2017-18, more than 4,000 fire incidents have been reported in the city every year, on an average.

Between 2012-13 till date around 29,140 fire incidents have been reported in which 293 deaths and 925 injuries have been reported. This incident also include deaths of seven firefighters.

“Be it slums, high-rises, restaurants, industrial units, studios or old buildings – each has had massive fire incidents this year. The violation of fire safety regulations has turned each into a tinder box,” said Shakeel Ahmed founder of Adhikar Foundation.

According to the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2009, buildings are supposed to conduct a fire audit twice a year — in January and July — and submit fitness certificates to the MFB. However, compliance of the provisions in the Act and the MFB’s follow-up both leave much to be desired.

Ahmed blamed the fire brigade and BMC for failing to inspect the buildings for fire safety norms. “It’s not just about installing fire safety equipment but, the owners and residents need to maintain these equipment throughout. However, I doubt there is any regular inspection to keep a check on this,” Ahmed added.

Between 2010 and 2016, the Mumbai Fire Brigade had sent notices to 4,592 buildings in the city for flouting fire safety norms, but initiated prosecution against only 14 buildings. A fire official said that it is practically impossible for the brigade to keep following-up on cases and keep checking buildings.

Most of these cases are due to short circuits, fire brigade officials claim. Giving an example of how taking short-cuts could lead to loss of lives, they said many people get rid of earth-leakage circuit-breakers (ELCB) as they may cause tripping too often. An ELCB is a safety device used in electrical installations to prevent electric shocks. It detects the smallest of stray voltages on the metal enclosures of electrical equipment and interrupts the circuit if dangerous voltage is detected.

“Electrical wires have to be selected as per load. It is necessary to ensure they are ISI-certified and not sub-standard. Similarly, with a circuit-breaker, cost should not be a factor during installation,” said Prabhat Rahangdale, chief fire officer, Mumbai Fire Brigade.

Rahangdale said most fires in the city are due to electrical reasons. “Poor maintenance of electrical wiring makes it vulnerable. Electrical wiring gets oxidised due to exposure to weather. Most fatalities are due to inhalation of gas or smoke emitted after burning of wires and due to fear,” he added.

