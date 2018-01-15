Latest News

Thane: RTI activist arrested in extortion case

Charushila Patil (37), who works with a local news channel, was arrested on Sunday while accepting money from the Kalyan-based builder.

Thane | Published: January 15, 2018 4:21 pm
A Right-To-Information activist and journalist has been arrested by the anti-corruption bureau of the Thane police for extorting money from a builder.

Charushila Patil (37), who works with a local news channel, was arrested on Sunday while accepting money from the Kalyan-based builder, said police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar.

Patil had filed complaints against the builder with the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, and had threatened to have his constructions demolished by the municipal body if he didn’t pay herRs 50 lakh, police said.

On January 3, the builder paid her Rs 2 lakh, and then approached the Thane police, who laid a trap and arrested Patil on Sunday when she was accepting another Rs five lakh from him, the police spokesperson said.

An offence of extortion under IPC section 384 has been registered against her at the Kolsewadi police station.

