RTE admission: Six parents, two agents arrested for forging kids’ birth certificates in Mumbai

Eight persons were arrested Thursday for allegedly forging documents to facilitate admissions of six children at a school in Antop Hill. Among the eight, six are parents of the children.

According to Antop Hill police, the parents, all residents of Antop Hill area, were trying to get admission for their children under the Right to Education scheme where a child whose parents earn Rs 1,00,000 or less a year are provided free education from first to eighth standard.

“The parents, with help of the two agents, forged the birth certificates of the six children for their admission at CBM school in Sion-Koliwada. The two agents, both from Dharavi, forged the birth certificates of the children and altered their age as the school has an age cap for admission,” said Nasir Abdul Shaikh, a senior police inspector at Antop Hill police station.

The principal of the school noticed the discripency and filed a complaint at Antop Hill police station.

According to the senior inspector, the children were older than the age-cap required for admission. The six parents, Iran Ijaz Sayyed (32), Farzana (29), Mumtaz (37), Sayieen (40), Jarrena (37) and Rabiya (26), and the two agents, Kamaruddin Naimuddin Shaikh (37) and Yunus Ismail Baza (42) have been arrested. All eight have been remanded in police custody till March 27.

A case under Sections 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 120 (B) (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC has been registered.

