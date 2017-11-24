Rs 357.85 crore due: 18 projects get stop work notice for not paying premium

BMC has issued a stop work notices to 18 projects for non-payment of the premium amount to the tune of Rs 357.85 crore. BMC has issued a stop work notices to 18 projects for non-payment of the premium amount to the tune of Rs 357.85 crore.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a stop work notices to 18 projects for non-payment of the premium amount to the tune of Rs 357.85 crore. All these projects have been approved under the Development Control Regulation Act 33 (7), but the developers had failed to pay the premium amount to the civic body. “While redeveloping the project, it is mandatory for the developer to pay a premium to the civic body. According to earlier norms, a developer must pay 10 per cent of the project cost when the agreement is finalised and the remaining 90 per cent money after the project completion,” said a senior BMC official.

“However, from May 5, 2012, onwards, there were changes made to these rules,” added the official. The changes state that while finalising the agreement a developer has to pay 20 per cent of the project cost. The developer has to pay 60 per cent after the completion of the redeveloped project and his own private building, remaining 20 per cent to be paid after receiving an occupation certificate (OC).

According to the amendment, it is mandatory for a developer to complete the project in an estimated time. If developers fail to pay the premium to the civic body, the fine every year at rate of 18 per cent interest on the total amount payable. If developers fail to complete the project within the estimated time, they will be issued stop-work notice. Following the notice, the civic body will seek explanation on the same from the developer, and if the civic body is satisfied with the reply, the builder gets an extension for the project. And if the developer’s reply is unsatisfactory, the project will be cancelled and new tenders invited.

“While implementing these amended rules, we found that 18 developers had evaded paying premium amount of Rs 357.85 crore. We immediately initiated action against them. We are now awaiting their reply, following which we will decide our next course of action,” said the official. The 18 projects are spread across areas including Mazgaon, Parel and Dadar.

