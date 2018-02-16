Rs 26.83 lakh ex gratia announced: Dead farmer’s family to get additional compensation

Maharashtra Energy Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule had ordered a fresh survey regarding the compensation provided following Patil’s death. Maharashtra Energy Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule had ordered a fresh survey regarding the compensation provided following Patil’s death.

Facing flak over the death of an 84-year-old farmer, Dharma Patil, who committed suicide last month allegedly over inadequate compensation following the acquisition of his land, the Maharashtra government has decided to offer an additional Rs 27 lakh in compensation to Patil’s family.

Patil, a resident of Dhule, had consumed poison on the premises of the state secretariat in Mumbai on January 22, 2018. He died a week later. His family has claimed that Patil was aggrieved over the compensation package given to him after his 5-acre farmland was acquired for a thermal power project.

According to Patil’s family, his main grievance had been that some other farmers affected by the same project had received much higher compensation. Maharashtra Energy Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule had ordered a fresh survey regarding the compensation provided following Patil’s death. “The survey report has been submitted to the government. It has been found that farmers who had voluntarily consented to the acquisition of land had been offered a higher rate of compensation. Patil was one among 191 farmers whose land was acquired after following the due land acquisition process,” said an official.

Based on the survey’s findings, the government has now decided to offer a revised compensation to Patil’s family. They will be offered an ex gratia compensation of Rs 26.83 lakh, said the official. Bavankule had said on Wednesday the government would also revise the compensation offered to the remaining 190 farmers affected by the project.

However, sources said the modalities on how to extend the additional payment were still being worked out. “Records show that Patil had accepted the land acquisition award,” an official said. “Opinion has been sought from the state’s revenue department on how to extend the additional compensation in a manner that it does not become a case precedent,” said a source.

